Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 3 July 2023, 22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russians attacked residential buildings and a Security Service of Ukraine building in Sumy with Iranian drones on the night of 2-3 July.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "Unfortunately, our state does not yet have enough high-quality air defense systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets. The enemy is taking advantage of this, as it did today, when it launched another terrorist attack on the city of Sumy with an Iranian drone, hitting residential buildings and the building of the Security Service of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy added that it is necessary to do everything "possible and impossible" to make the air defence in Ukraine the strongest.

Background: As of 18:00 in Sumy, two people were killed and 19 were injured as a result of a Shahed drone attack.

