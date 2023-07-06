Air defence in operation in Ternopil and Lviv oblasts

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that the air defence system was in operation in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts on the night of 5-6 July while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Lviv, Ternopil oblasts – the air defence system is in operation!"

Updated: Later, the Air Force reported that there had been more explosions in Lviv Oblast and the air defence system was in operation.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Lviv Oblast. It was very loud. Details later. The most important thing now is to be in a safe place. There is a danger of new missile strikes."

