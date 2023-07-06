All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence in operation in Ternopil and Lviv oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 02:32
Air defence in operation in Ternopil and Lviv oblasts
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENCE UA WEBSITE

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that the air defence system was in operation in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts on the night of 5-6 July while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Lviv, Ternopil oblasts – the air defence system is in operation!"

Updated: Later, the Air Force reported that there had been more explosions in Lviv Oblast and the air defence system was in operation.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Lviv Oblast. It was very loud. Details later. The most important thing now is to be in a safe place. There is a danger of new missile strikes."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: