Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided rockets, authorities report damage

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 04:34
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided rockets, authorities report damage
Russian forces fired at the border areas of Sumy Oblast 36 times over the past day (5 July), and 279 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In Bilopillia hromada, there was artillery shelling that caused 45 explosions and mortar attacks causing 10 explosions.

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked from a helicopter that fired unguided rockets, and there were three explosions. Artillery shelling (23 explosions) and mortar attacks (five explosions) were also recorded. Ten cars and a private house were damaged as a result of one of the attacks.

The Russians fired on Znob-Novhorodske hromada using artillery (24 explosions).

Esman hromada came under mortar attacks (10 explosions) and artillery shelling (30 explosions).

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (11 explosions).

Khotin hromada was shelled with artillery (54 explosions). There was also a helicopter attack with the use of unguided rockets, and there were six explosions.

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, a grenade launcher attack was carried out, and there were 25 explosions that damaged two private houses, a grocery store, a car and a scooter.

