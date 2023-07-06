All Sections
IAEA representatives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are like hostages – an employee of the station

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 July 2023, 16:51
IAEA representatives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are like hostages – an employee of the station

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have limited access and receive information only from the occupiers. 

Source: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) employee in an interview with Suspilne on conditions of anonymity.

Details: According to him, representatives of the IAEA are at the station and rotate once a month, if there is no delay in the rotation on the checkpoint. 

They drive through Vasylivka, and the Russians insist they cannot provide security there and refuse to let them pass.

Quote: "Grossi [Director General of the IAEA – ed.] has come twice, and the main reason for his visits, in my opinion, is that he simply has to pick up some people and bring others. 

The IAEA on the station are the people who can broadcast information to the world about what is happening on the station. You and I will not be listened to at the UN. And there must be a voice, and it is the voice of the IAEA. It is impossible to influence them directly and tell them what to say.

Another thing is that they are at the station like hostages. They have limited access and movement routes. The Russian side provides them with information, and it also forms opinions about the state of affairs. They discuss all their plans with the station's management, and the FSB is present at these meetings."

