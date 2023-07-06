All Sections
Mavic, Leleka and Kazhan drones: Army of Drones provides more than 600 UAVs to front

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 July 2023, 18:09
Mavic, Leleka and Kazhan drones: Army of Drones provides more than 600 UAVs to front

A batch of more than 600 drones has been sent to the front as part of the Army of Drones project. 

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "Another 600+ UAVs from the Army of Drones were sent to the front for the counteroffensive. Among them are the Ukrainian-made ‘birds’ — Leleka [drone] and Kazhan [drone]. And also hundreds of Mavics and Matrices.

423 Matrice copters will make it possible to find even the most camouflaged positions of the Russians and quickly provide information to the artillery. 150 Mavic copters will help the military detect equipment and the movement of the Russians and adjust strikes on their positions.

18 Kazhan attack drones will allow the Defence Forces to work effectively at night. Drones are equipped with a thermal imaging camera and can reach speeds of up to 120 km per hour, so it is practically impossible for the Russians to shoot them down.

Five Leleka reconnaissance units (three UAVs in one unit) will help to fly inconspicuously into the deep rear of the enemy to learn information about every step."

Background:

  • It was reported in May that during the year, 10,000 drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones project.

All News
