All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mavic, Leleka and Kazhan drones: Army of Drones provides more than 600 UAVs to front

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 July 2023, 18:09
Mavic, Leleka and Kazhan drones: Army of Drones provides more than 600 UAVs to front

A batch of more than 600 drones has been sent to the front as part of the Army of Drones project. 

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "Another 600+ UAVs from the Army of Drones were sent to the front for the counteroffensive. Among them are the Ukrainian-made ‘birds’ — Leleka [drone] and Kazhan [drone]. And also hundreds of Mavics and Matrices.

Advertisement:

423 Matrice copters will make it possible to find even the most camouflaged positions of the Russians and quickly provide information to the artillery. 150 Mavic copters will help the military detect equipment and the movement of the Russians and adjust strikes on their positions.

 

18 Kazhan attack drones will allow the Defence Forces to work effectively at night. Drones are equipped with a thermal imaging camera and can reach speeds of up to 120 km per hour, so it is practically impossible for the Russians to shoot them down.

Five Leleka reconnaissance units (three UAVs in one unit) will help to fly inconspicuously into the deep rear of the enemy to learn information about every step."

Background:

  • It was reported in May that during the year, 10,000 drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones project.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: