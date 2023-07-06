All Sections
Zelenskyy on promise of NATO membership: not such a high price for war

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 6 July 2023, 23:54
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the NATO countries at the summit in Vilnius should give Ukraine a clear signal about the prospect of becoming a member of the Alliance, because Ukrainians are paying for it in blood in the war Russia has unleashed.

Source: the President's press office, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with representatives of Bulgarian political circles, the public and the media

Details: The president noted that a clear signal about the prospect of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO at the summit in Vilnius would be a very important motivational factor for the Ukrainian people, as was the case with the granting of candidate status for EU membership in June 2022.

Quote: "We understand that we will be in NATO in a few years or after the war, depending on what the members of the Alliance decide. But it is necessary to give a signal to motivate Ukraine to defend Europe. This is not such a high price for such a war and such suffering." 

Read more: Two goals for NATO summit: Ukraine explains its demand to allies

