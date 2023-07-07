Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 7, 7 people rescued, 14 hospitalised

As of Thursday evening, emergency workers continue to clear the rubble away from apartment buildings in Lviv after a Russian missile strike. The number of people killed by the Russians in Lviv has risen to seven. Seven people have been rescued, 14 injured people were hospitalised, and 64 people were evacuated.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, on Facebook

Details: At 22:16, Kozytskyi reported that rescue workers had found another body while clearing away debris in Lviv – a woman, the sixth victim of the Russian attack on the night of 5-6 July.

Kozytskyi reported that 70% of the destruction has already been cleared. Services will run throughout the night.

As of 21:00, employees of the State Emergency Service have rescued 7 people. 64 people were evacuated from the scene. 14 injured people were hospitalised. 170 cubic metres of construction debris have been removed.

Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv, reported that two residential buildings have been almost completely destroyed. They will need to be rebuilt and the people who lived there rehoused. In total, about 35 houses were damaged during the night.

Nine tents have been set up for accommodation, food and psychological assistance. 40 people have been temporarily rehoused in a modular development, a hotel and a children's centre for sport, tourism and excursions.

All Photos by Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The houses remain completely disconnected from the electricity, gas and water supply.

I am grateful to all the professionals and caring people involved in the search for our fellow compatriots and helping those who have lost their homes.

Search and rescue operations will continue around the clock until we clear all the rubble."

Update on 00:02: After midnight on 7 July, Kozytskyi reported that the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv had increased to seven people. The body of another woman has been found under the rubble of an apartment building.

Background:

The Russians fired missiles on Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a high-rise building.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down 7 of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russian forces on Ukraine.

