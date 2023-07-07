Czechia wants to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU by end of 2023

PAVEL. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Czech President Petr Pavel has said he will work to ensure that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU begin by the end of this year.

Source: Pavel on Twitter

Quote: "We will also work to ensure that negotiations on EU accession begin by the end of this year."

Details: Pavel also added that it is in Czechia’s interest that Ukraine should start negotiations on joining NATO immediately after the war.

In his opinion, "this is good for our security, regional stability and economic prosperity".

Background: A special Czech government jet carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at Prague's Ruzyne airport on Thursday evening.

