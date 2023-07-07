All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Austin and announces "good news"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 05:18
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Austin and announces good news
REZNIKOV AND AUSTIN, COLLAGE FROM RESNIKOV'S TWITTER

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has held a telephone conversation with his American colleague Lloyd Austin, after which he announced "good news".

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "We discussed the current situation on the front lines and further steps of the counteroffensive operation, as well as other urgent issues.

We synchronised our watches before the next meeting of the UDCG in the Ramstein format, which will take place soon after the Vilnius NATO Summit." (UDCG is Ukraine's Defence Contact Group – ed.)

Details: Reznikov said that the ministers also discussed new projects related to the various types of ammunition supply.

Following this, the minister announced "good news".

