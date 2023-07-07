Czech President explains his words about just one attempt for Ukraine to counterattack

Czech President Petr Pavel has clarified his statement that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have only one attempt at a counteroffensive.

Source: Pavel at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague, cited by European Pravda

Details: Pavel has clarified that he meant that Ukraine will have one attempt at a counteroffensive this year, as such operations are time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Quote: "Let me clarify my words. I said that Ukraine will have only one opportunity to launch a counteroffensive this year. Preparing a counter-offensive requires a lot of time and resources. It is unrealistic to expect that if there is an unsuccessful offensive, we can immediately launch a second one."

More details: He has stressed the need to do everything possible to make this counteroffensive successful.

Background:

Pavel said in March, in an interview with the Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita, that Ukraine would have only one attempt to launch a major counter-offensive.

Earlier, the Chair of NATO's Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said that Ukrainian troops did the right thing when they acted cautiously during the counteroffensive to avoid heavy losses in their attempts to break through.

The Chief of the UK Defence Staff, Tony Radakin, has stressed that it is unfair to tie Ukraine to a specific timeframe and that "Russia is so weak now that it does not have the strength to [launch] its own counter-offensive".

