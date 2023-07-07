All Sections
Czech President explains his words about just one attempt for Ukraine to counterattack

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 07:28
Czech President explains his words about just one attempt for Ukraine to counterattack
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRAVDA'S TWITTER

Czech President Petr Pavel has clarified his statement that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have only one attempt at a counteroffensive.

Source: Pavel at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague, cited by European Pravda

Details: Pavel has clarified that he meant that Ukraine will have one attempt at a counteroffensive this year, as such operations are time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Quote: "Let me clarify my words. I said that Ukraine will have only one opportunity to launch a counteroffensive this year. Preparing a counter-offensive requires a lot of time and resources. It is unrealistic to expect that if there is an unsuccessful offensive, we can immediately launch a second one."

More details: He has stressed the need to do everything possible to make this counteroffensive successful.

Background

