All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech President explains his words about just one attempt for Ukraine to counterattack

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 07:28
Czech President explains his words about just one attempt for Ukraine to counterattack
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRAVDA'S TWITTER

Czech President Petr Pavel has clarified his statement that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have only one attempt at a counteroffensive.

Source: Pavel at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague, cited by European Pravda

Details: Pavel has clarified that he meant that Ukraine will have one attempt at a counteroffensive this year, as such operations are time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Quote: "Let me clarify my words. I said that Ukraine will have only one opportunity to launch a counteroffensive this year. Preparing a counter-offensive requires a lot of time and resources. It is unrealistic to expect that if there is an unsuccessful offensive, we can immediately launch a second one."

Advertisement:

More details: He has stressed the need to do everything possible to make this counteroffensive successful.

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: