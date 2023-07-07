White House says Ukraine must meet certain requirements to join NATO

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, has said that NATO membership would mean that Ukraine has to meet certain requirements.

Source: John Kirby in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the same time, Kirby stressed that the United States believes in NATO's open-door policy.

Quote: "We still believe in NATO's open door of course, but we also recognise that in order to become a member of NATO, every country has to meet certain requirements and that it has to be a robust discussion between that nation and the alliance, and we want to respect that process."

More details: Kirby said that there is no question of Ukraine remaining in a "grey zone" between NATO and Russia, on the contrary, all the actions of the allies show that they are fully on the side of Ukraine in its just struggle against Russian aggression.

Quote: "I think the message has been sent to Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin loud and clear, that not only the United States, not just the West, but the entire world is going to continue to support Ukraine."

Background: Earlier, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, said during a briefing on Wednesday that NATO member states will decide on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after Ukraine has implemented reforms and met all requirements. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the West to reform its attitude towards Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance after the end of the war.

