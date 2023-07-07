All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence explains why Russia needs separate Black Sea Fleet unit in Azov Sea

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 10:12

The UK Ministry of Defence has analysed why the Russian army formed the Azov Naval District with its headquarters in Mariupol. 

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review of the war in Ukraine on 7 July, as reported by European Pravda.

UK analysts recalled that on 1 July 2023, the Russian Navy created a new Azov Naval District with its headquarters in the occupied Ukrainian port of Mariupol. 

Under the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), the district will reportedly have eight warships at its disposal, including three modern Karakurt-class corvettes that have the capability to launch SS-N-30A Kalibr cruise missiles. 

Advertisement:

The Sea of Azov is an extremely important maritime area for Russia, as it connects its inland waterways to international shipping lanes, the UK MoD said. In times of war, it also offers an alternative option for military supplies if Russia's land routes to Ukraine’s south are blocked. 

According to UK analysts, the Azov Naval District is likely to focus on supporting logistical and counter-insurgency tasks, thus releasing the main Black Sea Fleet to focus on long-range strike operations and extending its naval power further abroad. 

The day before, UK intelligence reported that Russia had pulled together military formations from across the country to deter a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The UK Ministry of Defence also stated that Russia had improved its tactics to slow down the armoured counter-offensive operations of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the south.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: