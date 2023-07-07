All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sanctions will hit Russia even harder over time

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 14:10
Sanctions will hit Russia even harder over time
RUSSIAN DICTATOR VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: THE KREMLIN’S WEBSITE

The EU's sanctions against Russia will intensify over time and have an increasingly long-term impact on the Russian economy.

Source: Bloomberg, citing the relevant report of the European Commission, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "These effects will further intensify over time, as the measures have a structural, long-term impact on Russia’s budget, financial markets, foreign investment and its industrial and technological base."

Details: The report notes that sanctions, which have halted imports from Russia to the EU worth about €91 billion, have "significantly degraded Russia’s industrial and technological capacity".

Advertisement:

The report estimates that almost a third of Russia's federal budget will be spent on defence and internal security this year.

The authors argue that thanks to measures aimed at minimising the consequences for member states, the impact of sanctions on the EU has been contained, but in some areas it has been "tangible", mainly due to Russia's countermeasures as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war and the resulting price increases.

EU exports to Russia and imports from Russia fell by more than 50% compared to 2021. At the same time, as the document says, Moscow has been able to stockpile some materials, as well as obtain some banned goods and other substitute technologies from third countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian oil imports to the EU countries decreased by 90% compared to the volumes before the start of the full-scale war.

On 23 June, the EU Council approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, which is mainly aimed at combating the circumvention of existing sanctions. 

Among other things, it includes a ban on entry to EU ports and gateways for vessels suspected by the competent authorities of involvement in the transportation of sanctioned oil or oil purchased at a price higher than the price cap.

The temporary exception from sanctions for Germany and Poland to supply crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline is also coming to an end. At the same time, it will be possible to pump oil from Kazakhstan or other third countries through this route.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: