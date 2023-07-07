All Sections
President’s Office official explains how cluster munitions will influence Russian morale

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 July 2023, 16:00
Mykhailo Podolyak, photo by Getty Images

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine will reduce the combat capability and morale of the Russian soldiers.

Source: Reuters

Quote: "Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures.

Especially if we are talking about cluster ammunition, which is undoubtedly capable of having an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralised Russian occupation groups."

Details: According to Podoliak, the decrease in the combat capability and morale of Russian soldiers is "an important component that can be provided by this type of projectile".

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the President’s Office emphasised that Ukraine needs more shells and ammunition. And he thanked the partners for "understanding the harsh realities of war".

Earlier: 

