President’s Office official explains how cluster munitions will influence Russian morale

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine will reduce the combat capability and morale of the Russian soldiers.

Quote: "Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures.

Especially if we are talking about cluster ammunition, which is undoubtedly capable of having an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralised Russian occupation groups."

Details: According to Podoliak, the decrease in the combat capability and morale of Russian soldiers is "an important component that can be provided by this type of projectile".

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the President’s Office emphasised that Ukraine needs more shells and ammunition. And he thanked the partners for "understanding the harsh realities of war".

According to media reports citing US officials, US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

The White House also said that the issue of cluster munitions is "actively being considered."

