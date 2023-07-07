Ukraine and Czechia to jointly produce small arms and ammunition

Ukraine and Czechia have signed a memorandum on the joint production of armaments and projectiles and other projects in the defence sector.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry for Strategic Industry Sectors of Ukraine

During a working visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Czechia, a corresponding memorandum was signed by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and František Šulc, First Deputy Minister of Defence of Czechia.

"We are focusing on small arms, ammunition, and modernisation of armoured equipment," Kamyshin stated.

A Czech delegation will visit Ukraine in the near future "to further develop the agreements reached between the Ukrainian and Czech sides".

Background:

Zelenskyy discussed the supply and joint production of weapons with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during his visit to Prague.

Following the talks with Zelenskyy, Fiala announced that Czechia will provide Ukraine with additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition and will help train pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Fiala also stated that the Ukrainian people deserves "open doors to NATO", since Ukraine is not only defending its own independence but also the security of Europe.

