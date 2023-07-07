All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Czechia to jointly produce small arms and ammunition

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:23

Ukraine and Czechia have signed a memorandum on the joint production of armaments and projectiles and other projects in the defence sector.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry for Strategic Industry Sectors of Ukraine

During a working visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Czechia, a corresponding memorandum was signed by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and František Šulc, First Deputy Minister of Defence of Czechia.

Advertisement:

 

"We are focusing on small arms, ammunition, and modernisation of armoured equipment," Kamyshin stated.

A Czech delegation will visit Ukraine in the near future "to further develop the agreements reached between the Ukrainian and Czech sides".

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy discussed the supply and joint production of weapons with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during his visit to Prague.
  • Following the talks with Zelenskyy, Fiala announced that Czechia will provide Ukraine with additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition and will help train pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
  • Fiala also stated that the Ukrainian people deserves "open doors to NATO", since Ukraine is not only defending its own independence but also the security of Europe.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: