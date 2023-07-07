All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Near Zaporizhzhia, 20 Russians refused to fight because of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:59

Against the background of the successful military operations of the defenders of Ukraine in the Rozivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 20 Russians refused to carry out their tasks at the forward positions. They were detained.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Against the background of the successful combat operations of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and due to the significant losses of the enemy in manpower, the number of refusals to participate in combat operations has increased in the units of the Russian occupation forces.

For example, in the area of the village of Rozivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 20 Russian soldiers refused to carry out combat missions in forward positions."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that after that, the Russians were taken into custody and moved to the building of the Rozivka district court.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: