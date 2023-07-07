All Sections
Near Zaporizhzhia, 20 Russians refused to fight because of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:59

Against the background of the successful military operations of the defenders of Ukraine in the Rozivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 20 Russians refused to carry out their tasks at the forward positions. They were detained.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Against the background of the successful combat operations of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and due to the significant losses of the enemy in manpower, the number of refusals to participate in combat operations has increased in the units of the Russian occupation forces.

For example, in the area of the village of Rozivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 20 Russian soldiers refused to carry out combat missions in forward positions."

Details: It is reported that after that, the Russians were taken into custody and moved to the building of the Rozivka district court.

