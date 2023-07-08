Biden: Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now

US President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine's accession to NATO may be considered only after the war is over.

Source: Biden in an interview with CNN

Quote: "I don’t think it’s ready for membership in NATO.[...] I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war."

"So, I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to get into NATO. [...] The US would be ready, while the process [of Ukraine’s accession into NATO] is going on, and it’s going to take a while, to provide the security à la we provide to Israel."

Details: Biden stressed that although Ukraine's membership in NATO is premature, the United States and its allies will continue to provide Ukrainian Defence Forces with the weapons they need to stop Russian aggression.

Background: During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Türkiye’s President Recep Erdoğan said that Ukraine deserves to be a NATO member.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if Ukraine becomes a member after the war ends.

