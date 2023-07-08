Russian-backed terrorists' proxy detained in Vinnytsia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a 'reconnaissance officer' of the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic" trying to "lay low" in Vinnytsia.

Source: SSU

Details: The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Donetsk Oblast who joined the ranks of the 'reconnaissance company' of the 'Vostok' group, controlled by the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, in 2014.

Advertisement:

The same year, he took an active part in the seizure of administrative buildings and key critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Horlivka.

Even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the terrorist decided to leave the Russian-backed terrorists’ ranks, and he moved to Vinnytsia, trying to escape justice.

The SSU detained him near his place of residence. His phone contained photos from the combat actions against the Anti-Terrorist Operation forces in Donetsk Oblast.

He is charged with participation in a terrorist group and faces 15 years in prison.

He is currently in custody.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!