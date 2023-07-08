All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is bringing additional mines and explosives to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 11:09
Russia is bringing additional mines and explosives to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF UKRAINE’S NATIONAL NUCLEAR POWER COMPANY

The Russian occupying forces carry on mining Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and facilities on the plant's territory, with mines and explosives being delivered to the facility at this time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said.

Source: DIU

Details: Ukrainian intelligence reports that mines and explosive barriers consisting of remote-controlled and unguided anti-personnel mines of the directional type have been planted in the technical rooms and turbine halls.

The report specifies that the mines used are mostly Soviet-era directional ones: MON-50, MON-90, MON-100, and MON-200.

Advertisement:

The intelligence service has published a map of the ZNPP, which shows the likely mining sites. The agency does not explain what kind of schematic it is or where it came from.

 

Background:

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is "slowly decreasing".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: