Russia is bringing additional mines and explosives to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russian occupying forces carry on mining Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and facilities on the plant's territory, with mines and explosives being delivered to the facility at this time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said.

Details: Ukrainian intelligence reports that mines and explosive barriers consisting of remote-controlled and unguided anti-personnel mines of the directional type have been planted in the technical rooms and turbine halls.

The report specifies that the mines used are mostly Soviet-era directional ones: MON-50, MON-90, MON-100, and MON-200.

The intelligence service has published a map of the ZNPP, which shows the likely mining sites. The agency does not explain what kind of schematic it is or where it came from.

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is "slowly decreasing".

