Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

The roof of a workshop at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which was repeatedly attacked by Russian forces has collapsed, claiming the life of at least one person.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "There has been an accident at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which has repeatedly been subjected to enemy bombardment: the roof of the boiler and turbine shop collapsed, forcing staff to shut down the power units."

Details: One person has been reported killed, two are missing, and three have been injured and hospitalised.

Advertisement:

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and the rubble is currently being cleared.

Update: The oblast prosecutor's office later provided details.

It has been confirmed that on 7 July, at around 23:10 (Kyiv time), the roof and several floors of a facility in Kurakhove collapsed.

Due to the destruction of metal and concrete structures, people were trapped under the rubble.

The body of a 46-year-old employee was found during search and rescue operations. The prosecutor's office is not reporting any missing persons.

In addition, three night shift workers, aged 43 to 58, were taken to hospital with open head injuries, rib fractures and bruises. A woman in pre-infarction condition is also being provided with qualified medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the roof collapsed as a result of previous Russian attacks on the plant.

The fact that employees were allowed to work in emergency conditions is now being looked into.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!