All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 12:53
Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured
THE COLLAPSED ROOF AT THE THERMAL POWER PLANT. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The roof of a workshop at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which was repeatedly attacked by Russian forces has collapsed, claiming the life of at least one person.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "There has been an accident at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which has repeatedly been subjected to enemy bombardment: the roof of the boiler and turbine shop collapsed, forcing staff to shut down the power units."

Advertisement:

Details: One person has been reported killed, two are missing, and three have been injured and hospitalised.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and the rubble is currently being cleared.

 Update: The oblast prosecutor's office later provided details.

It has been confirmed that on 7 July, at around 23:10 (Kyiv time), the roof and several floors of a facility in Kurakhove collapsed.

Due to the destruction of metal and concrete structures, people were trapped under the rubble.

The body of a 46-year-old employee was found during search and rescue operations. The prosecutor's office is not reporting any missing persons.

In addition, three night shift workers, aged 43 to 58, were taken to hospital with open head injuries, rib fractures and bruises. A woman in pre-infarction condition is also being provided with qualified medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the roof collapsed as a result of previous Russian attacks on the plant.

The fact that employees were allowed to work in emergency conditions is now being looked into.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: