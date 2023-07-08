All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 July 2023, 12:53
Roof collapses at thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast under Russian fire, leaving 1 person dead and others injured
THE COLLAPSED ROOF AT THE THERMAL POWER PLANT. PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The roof of a workshop at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which was repeatedly attacked by Russian forces has collapsed, claiming the life of at least one person.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "There has been an accident at a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast which has repeatedly been subjected to enemy bombardment: the roof of the boiler and turbine shop collapsed, forcing staff to shut down the power units."

Details: One person has been reported killed, two are missing, and three have been injured and hospitalised.

Advertisement:

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and the rubble is currently being cleared.

 Update: The oblast prosecutor's office later provided details.

It has been confirmed that on 7 July, at around 23:10 (Kyiv time), the roof and several floors of a facility in Kurakhove collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Due to the destruction of metal and concrete structures, people were trapped under the rubble.

The body of a 46-year-old employee was found during search and rescue operations. The prosecutor's office is not reporting any missing persons.

In addition, three night shift workers, aged 43 to 58, were taken to hospital with open head injuries, rib fractures and bruises. A woman in pre-infarction condition is also being provided with qualified medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the roof collapsed as a result of previous Russian attacks on the plant.

The fact that employees were allowed to work in emergency conditions is now being looked into.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces attack Lyman on 8 July, leaving at least 6 people killed
Russian-backed terrorists' proxy detained in Vinnytsia
Ukrainian forces advanced over one kilometre on Bakhmut front in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: