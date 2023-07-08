All Sections
Freedom of Russia Legion announces another raid on Russian territory

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 18:47
The Freedom of Russia Legion has announced another raid on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Commander of the Freedom of Russia Legion with the call sign Caesar in an interview with the Observer

Quote: "There will be a further surprise in the next month or so. It will be our third operation. After that there will be a fourth, and fifth. We have ambitious plans. We want to free all our territory."

Details: The Observer noted that the Freedom of Russia Legion fighters are planning another raid across the border into Russia and are seeking to take advantage of the chaos inside the Kremlin after Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion.

Caesar described his fighters and the Russian Volunteer Corps recent operation near the city of Shebekino in Russia as a "local raid and reconnaissance operation".

According to the Observer, the real name of Caesar, a 49-year-old former fitness trainer from Sochi and St Petersburg (Russia), is Maximilian Andronnikov.

He admitted that his soldiers can only operate with the help of the Ukrainian military, but said when they enter Russian territory, they make their own independent decisions. According to him, the legion's armoured vehicles were mainly taken from Russian storage points captured in Ukraine.

The commander added that the Kremlin's reports about heavy losses among his fighters present ridiculous and exaggerated information, "They dressed up dead bodies in Ukrainian uniforms and put them on TV. Ours look different. It was all a dumb lie".

Caesar believes that Prigozhin's rebellion has weakened Putin. And he also predicts that the Putin regime will fail by the end of 2024.

Background:

