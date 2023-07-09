All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin and Wagner Group still have full freedom in Russia

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 06:09
Prigozhin and Wagner Group still have full freedom in Russia

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have seen no signs that the Russian authorities have expelled or detained commanders or ordinary members of the Wagner Group who took part in the rebellion in Russia.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Putin continues to allow Wagner and Prigozhin to operate in Russia and potentially pose a threat to his regime. 

Allowing Prigozhin, his commanders, and as many as 25,000 Wagner fighters who led and participated in the armed rebellion apparent full freedom of movement and communication in Russia shows that Putin has either remarkable (and unwarranted) confidence in their renewed loyalty, desperation to lure as many as possible to his side, or an inability to take action against them."

Advertisement:

Details: The ISW has stressed that the consequences of the armed rebellion remain unclear for the Wagner Group and Prigozhin, but Ukraine has already benefited from it.

"Putin’s handling of the Wagner Group – Russia's most effective fighting force at this time – following the June 24 rebellion will likely keep them from fighting in Ukraine for the duration of the current Ukrainian counteroffensive and may permanently degrade Russia’s overall capability to wage war in Ukraine," the ISW said.

The ISW has also noted that the Wagner Group's hasty withdrawal from Bakhmut undermined Russian positions in the area and contributed to the tactically important gains that Ukrainian forces made around the city.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

  • The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has announced plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss, among other things, the "Wagner Group issue".
  • Representatives of the Wagner Group have not yet arrived to inspect the alleged location of the company's soldiers in a tent camp near the town of Asipovičy, Mahilioŭ Oblast of Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: