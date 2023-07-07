All Sections
Belarusian Defence Ministry speak about camps for Wagnerites for the first time

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:02
Belarusian Defence Ministry speak about camps for Wagnerites for the first time
SCREENSHOT: RADIO SVOBODA

Representatives of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) have not yet arrived to inspect the tent camp near the town of Asipovičy, Mahilioŭ Oblast, which is likely to become the place of deployment of the Wagner fighters in Belarus.

Source: Deputy Defence Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Major General Leonid Kasinsky, while on a visit to the camp, as quoted by the Russian publication TASS 

Quote: "No, the operative groups have not yet arrived, have not determined, have not looked. I think that when the final decision is made by the Wagner Group whether or not to be located in Belarus, then they will look."

Details: Kasinsky explained that "this is a summer camp that was built in cooperation with local authorities." "This camp was set up for the training of both the military and representatives of the civil administration as part of the deployment of the territorial defence system," he added.

According to the general, the camp can accommodate about 5,000 people. He also noted that "theoretically, [military] equipment can be placed anywhere".

Quote: "Everything depends on the amount of the equipment. This is a former military town. The infrastructure has been preserved: there were also boxes (for storing equipment), and the artillery brigade was once stationed here." 

Background:

  • The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, during a meeting with journalists, said that Minsk offered to use "several former military towns that were used in Soviet times" for the placement of Wagner PMC fighters, in particular near Asipovičy. 
  • Mass media learned about the works that are being carried out on the territory of the former military base No 61732 in the village of Ceĺ (Asipovičy district, Mahilioŭ Oblast), where the 465th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was previously stationed. It is approximately 90 kilometres from Minsk. 
  • Satellite images proved that a tent city is most likely being built there,
  • On 27 June, Lukashenko stated that no camps were being built in Belarus for the Wagner PMC, but "they will help with accommodations" if necessary.

