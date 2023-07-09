Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Europe

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) and nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if an alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP in Russia with "NATO missiles" is confirmed.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram; Russian propaganda Telegram channel Mash

Quote from Medvedev: "If the attempt to attack the Smolensk NPP [in Desnogorsk, Russia] with NATO missiles is confirmed, we should consider the scenario of a simultaneous Russian strike on the Pivdennoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs, as well as on nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe. There is no reason to hold back."

Details: An alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP with missiles was reported on Sunday evening by the propaganda telegram channel Mash. There is no official information on the matter.

According to Mash, Ukraine allegedly attempted to carry out a missile attack on the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant in Smolensk Oblast and a military airfield in Kaluga Oblast.

The Telegram channel suggests that British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attempted attack on the nuclear power plant - this is supposedly evidenced by the wreckage.

"Both missiles were shot down by Russian air defence in the skies over the village of Bytosh, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, at around 14:00. The first one fell into a field, the second on the premises of a sawmill," Mash claims.

Background:

Earlier on Sunday, 9 July, the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that air defence forces had shot down a cruise missile near Kerch.

Vasily Golubev, Governor of Russia’s Rostov Oblast, also said that the air defence system in the oblast had been activated, that a missile had allegedly been shot down near Kamianske, and that shrapnel had damaged the roofs of several buildings.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said that two Ukrainian missiles have been shot down in the oblast, and a sawmill has been destroyed in the village of Bytosh.

