All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Europe

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Europe
DMITRY MEDVEDEV, AFP PHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) and nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if an alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP in Russia with "NATO missiles" is confirmed.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram; Russian propaganda Telegram channel Mash

Quote from Medvedev: "If the attempt to attack the Smolensk NPP [in Desnogorsk, Russia] with NATO missiles is confirmed, we should consider the scenario of a simultaneous Russian strike on the Pivdennoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs, as well as on nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe. There is no reason to hold back."

Details: An alleged attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP with missiles was reported on Sunday evening by the propaganda telegram channel Mash. There is no official information on the matter.

Advertisement:

According to Mash, Ukraine allegedly attempted to carry out a missile attack on the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant in Smolensk Oblast and a military airfield in Kaluga Oblast.

The Telegram channel suggests that British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attempted attack on the nuclear power plant - this is supposedly evidenced by the wreckage.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

"Both missiles were shot down by Russian air defence in the skies over the village of Bytosh, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, at around 14:00. The first one fell into a field, the second on the premises of a sawmill," Mash claims.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: