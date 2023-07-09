All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on possible negotiations with Putin after Ukrainian army approaching Crimea: Rhetoric that makes sense

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 22:40
Zelenskyy on possible negotiations with Putin after Ukrainian army approaching Crimea: Rhetoric that makes sense
Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News. Photo by ABC News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the rhetorical statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be forced to seek dialogue when Ukrainian troops are on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea, as the ones that "make sense".

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with ABC News, commenting on the Washington Post's report on the secret visit of CIA Director William Burns to Ukraine in June

Details: ABC News notes that Zelenskyy did not deny the Washington Post's report that during Burns' recent visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials told him that the purpose of the counteroffensive was to approach the administrative border with Crimea, and then force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

Asked if this was "possible", Zelenskyy said: "Well, it is absolutely clear rhetoric that makes sense; at that moment when Ukraine will reach the administrative border with a temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula, Crimea, it's very likely that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilised world, unlike how it was before the full-scale invasion, because he will be weakened".

Advertisement:

The President also said that he feels no "pressure at all" from Western allies to make the Ukrainian counteroffensive happen faster.

"Today, the initiative is on our side. We are advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]. But we are advancing," he said.

Background: The Washington Post, citing sources in late June, reported that during a secret visit to Ukraine by CIA Director William Burns earlier that month, Ukrainian authorities revealed their strategy to him – to regain Russian-occupied territories and begin ceasefire talks with Moscow by the end of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

According to sources, in private conversations, military planners in Kyiv assured Burns that their goal was to reclaim a significant territory before the autumn; move artillery and missile systems to the border with Crimea controlled by Russia; move deeper into Ukraine's east, and then start negotiations with Moscow.

After that, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war only when it reached the borders of 1991, and he himself would not consider "peace" without Crimea a "victory".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: