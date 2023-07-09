All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on possible negotiations with Putin after Ukrainian army approaching Crimea: Rhetoric that makes sense

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 22:40
Zelenskyy on possible negotiations with Putin after Ukrainian army approaching Crimea: Rhetoric that makes sense
Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News. Photo by ABC News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the rhetorical statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be forced to seek dialogue when Ukrainian troops are on the administrative border with the occupied Crimea, as the ones that "make sense".

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with ABC News, commenting on the Washington Post's report on the secret visit of CIA Director William Burns to Ukraine in June

Details: ABC News notes that Zelenskyy did not deny the Washington Post's report that during Burns' recent visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials told him that the purpose of the counteroffensive was to approach the administrative border with Crimea, and then force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

Advertisement:

Asked if this was "possible", Zelenskyy said: "Well, it is absolutely clear rhetoric that makes sense; at that moment when Ukraine will reach the administrative border with a temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula, Crimea, it's very likely that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilised world, unlike how it was before the full-scale invasion, because he will be weakened".

The President also said that he feels no "pressure at all" from Western allies to make the Ukrainian counteroffensive happen faster.

"Today, the initiative is on our side. We are advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]. But we are advancing," he said.

Background: The Washington Post, citing sources in late June, reported that during a secret visit to Ukraine by CIA Director William Burns earlier that month, Ukrainian authorities revealed their strategy to him – to regain Russian-occupied territories and begin ceasefire talks with Moscow by the end of the year.

According to sources, in private conversations, military planners in Kyiv assured Burns that their goal was to reclaim a significant territory before the autumn; move artillery and missile systems to the border with Crimea controlled by Russia; move deeper into Ukraine's east, and then start negotiations with Moscow.

After that, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would be ready for a diplomatic settlement of the war only when it reached the borders of 1991, and he himself would not consider "peace" without Crimea a "victory".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: