All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry claims their General Staff Chief visited Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 August 2023, 09:19
Russian Defence Ministry claims their General Staff Chief visited Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE CLAIMS THAT GERASIMOV WAS SITTING SOMEWHERE AT HEADQUARTERS, SUPPOSEDLY IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST. SCREENSHOT FROM RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY’S VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has visited the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote: "While working in the area of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.], the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, inspected the forward command post of the grouping of troops on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Details: Gerasimov reportedly heard a report from the group's commander, Colonel General Alexander Romanchuk, on "the current situation, the nature of the enemy's actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops on the Orikhiv tactical front".

The Russian Ministry of Defence also shared a one-minute video of Gerasimov, but it is not clear where the Russian general is located.

Why this is important: The Russian Ministry of Defence shares photos and videos of Russian military leaders from time to time, supposedly from the war zone in Ukraine. However, the Russian ministry has been caught lying before. For example, on 18 December 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence posted a video showing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu flying over military positions in a helicopter. But it later turned out that Shoigu was actually about 80 kilometres from the front, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: