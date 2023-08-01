All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 1 August 2023, 18:52

The Russian troops have bombarded the village of Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 1 August, claiming the life of an elderly woman and injuring a man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has struck the village of Pershotravneve in Izium district around 12:00 today [1 August 2023]. Preliminary medical reports indicate that a man, around 50, was injured and hospitalised. A woman, around 70, was unfortunately killed."

Details: Syniehubov added that the Russian forces have stepped up their assault operations in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, proving unsuccessful, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel their attacks, dealing significant losses to the Russian army.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, the Kharkiv mayor and the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian troops attacked the city with UAVs on the night of 31 July – 1 August, causing a fire and destroying two floors of a student dormitory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: