Russian forces hit village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 1 August 2023, 18:52

The Russian troops have bombarded the village of Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 1 August, claiming the life of an elderly woman and injuring a man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has struck the village of Pershotravneve in Izium district around 12:00 today [1 August 2023]. Preliminary medical reports indicate that a man, around 50, was injured and hospitalised. A woman, around 70, was unfortunately killed."

Details: Syniehubov added that the Russian forces have stepped up their assault operations in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, proving unsuccessful, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel their attacks, dealing significant losses to the Russian army.

Background: Earlier, the Kharkiv mayor and the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian troops attacked the city with UAVs on the night of 31 July – 1 August, causing a fire and destroying two floors of a student dormitory.

