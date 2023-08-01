All Sections
No final plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s yet – CNN

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 19:21
Photo: Getty Images

The United States has yet to approve the final plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets since European states have not agreed on all the specifics.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The TV channel said the US has not yet received the complete plan for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 from the European member states of the "fighter jet coalition". Washington, as the fighter jet's manufacturer, must approve it before the training can begin.

This includes permission to transfer special equipment for the F-16s, such as flight simulators and training manuals, as the training will only take place in Europe. Nor is it clear which countries will provide their F-16s for training.

US defence officials told CNN that the United States is still considering whether to send US pilots to help train Ukrainians, but no decisions will be made until a final training plan is approved.

The training plan concept provided to CNN by the Danish MoD indicates that the six-month course will train pilots and ground crews in several locations, including the Danish airbase of Skrydstrup.

Background: In mid-July, 11 Ukrainian partner nations signed a memorandum with Ukraine defining the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the F-16s may emerge in the Ukrainian army by the end of this year.

Advertisement: