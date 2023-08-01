All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Minsk denies violating Polish airspace, claims it is "justification for building up forces"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 22:29
Minsk denies violating Polish airspace, claims it is justification for building up forces
PHOTO BY ELIZA KOWALCZYK

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence has repudiated statements on the violation of Polish airspace in the Podlaskie Voivodeship by two Belarusian helicopters.

Source: statement of the Ministry, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Belarusian Ministry of Defence believes that Warsaw uses allegations of violation of Polish airspace for "another justification for the build-up of forces and assets near the Belarusian border."

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus will view the message, not confirmed by the data of objective control by Poland, as something akin to folk’s gossip and notes that there was no violation of airspace by Mі-24 and Mі-8 helicopters," they added.

On Tuesday 1 August, the Polish Defence Ministry claimed that the country's airspace was violated by helicopters that carried out exercises near the border.

At first, the official Warsaw denied the violation of airspace, but later explained that the border crossing took place near the city of Białowieża at a very low altitude, and this made it difficult to detect it by radar systems.

In connection with the situation, Poland will strengthen border security, in particular with military helicopters, inform NATO about the incident, as well as summon the Charge D'Affaires of Belarus for explanations.

Mercenaries of the Wagner Group PMC have been moving from Russia to Belarus for some time; they moved there after an attempted mutiny in Russia. The Polish side has repeatedly stressed that the Wagnerites pose a threat to Poland, and reinforced the Belarusian-Polish border.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the relocation of a group of mercenaries from the Wagner Group to the Suwałki Gap, which connects Poland with the Baltic States and also separates the territory of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast and Belarus.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: