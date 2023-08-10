All Sections
Russians tactical aircraft steps up activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 04:15
Russians tactical aircraft steps up activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders boosted the intensity of use of their tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 9-10 August, and there is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy tactical aircraft are active. There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons (guided aerial bombs/guided aerial missiles) for the areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast closest to the line of contact".

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at around 04:00. 

