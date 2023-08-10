Russians tactical aircraft steps up activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian invaders boosted the intensity of use of their tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 9-10 August, and there is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Enemy tactical aircraft are active. There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons (guided aerial bombs/guided aerial missiles) for the areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast closest to the line of contact".
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at around 04:00.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!