Another drone attack on Moscow: Russians claim drones downed on approach to city

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 03:39
Another drone attack on Moscow: Russians claim drones downed on approach to city
STOCK PHOTO: UKROBORONPROM

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has claimed that Russian air defence forces downed two drones in Moscow Oblast on the night of 8-9 August.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram 

Quote: "Two combat drones tried to enter the city. Both were shot down by the air defence system. One was downed near Domodedovo, and the other near the Minsk motorway."

Details: Sobyanin said no information about injuries caused by falling debris had been reported, but emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian Telegram channel Shot posted a video showing the destruction of a drone near the Minsk road near Moscow.

Shot said two combat drones had entered Moscow simultaneously from two directions: from the southwest and from the south.

"The first was shot down by an air defence system in the Odintsovo district in the vicinity of the Minsk road, and the second near Domodedovo. The distance between the points of destruction of the drones is about 55 kilometres in a straight line. The difference in time between the downing of the drones was 16 minutes," Shot reported.

Later, Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry reported that two drones had tried to attack targets in Moscow Oblast, but it was claimed they were downed by the air defence system.

Background:

  • On the night of 29-30 July, a drone hit the building of the Moscow-City business centre in Moscow, Russia.
  • On 1 August, drones again attacked the Moscow-City business centre. 

Advertisement: