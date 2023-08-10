11 drones try to attack Sevastopol at night

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that 11 drones tried to attack the city of Sevastopol, Crimea, on the night of 9-10 August. It is claimed that two of them were shot down, and nine more were downed by electronic warfare systems.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Two UAVs were hit by air defence systems near the city of Sevastopol, and nine more were downed by electronic warfare systems; they crashed in the waters of the Black Sea, failing to reach the target."

Details: The Russian ministry also confirmed information from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin about the claimed downing of two drones that were flying towards Moscow at night.

"Two UAVs flying toward the city of Moscow were destroyed by an air defence system in the sky over Maloyaroslavets district, Kaluga Oblast, and over the territory of Odintsovo district, Moscow Oblast," Sobyanin said.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the drone attack.

Background: Explosions rang out in the Russian city of Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August, followed by a large-scale fire.

