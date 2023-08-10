Mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements begins in Kupiansk district

The authorities are starting the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast due to increased Russian attacks.

Source: Kupiansk City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "​​Mandatory evacuation of the population begins in the liberated territories of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. This order was signed on 9 August by Andrii Kanashevych, the acting head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration."

Details: Forced evacuation has been announced from the territory of settlements close to the combat zone, Dvorichna and Petropavlivka, partly from the territories of Kindrashivska, Kurylivka and Kupiansk hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

A mandatory evacuation has been announced for the residents of the Kupiansk, Zaoskillia (left bank of the Oskil River), Kivsharivka, and Kupiansk – Vuzlovyi on the territory of Kupiansk hromada.

The Kupiansk City Military Administration also posted contacts where people can find out how to evacuate.

Background:

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that mandatory evacuation may begin due to increased attacks on the Kupiansk district. Syniehubov said that around 11,000 civilians, including 600 children, might be evacuated.

