All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 August 2023, 12:05
No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV, PHOTO: UP

Not a single name has been included in the Ukrainian register of oligarchs. 

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As of today, not a single person has been included in the register of oligarchs. The fact is that adding certain people [to the register of oligarchs – UP] is a responsible thing. They must meet the criteria set out in the law. 

But we are at war, and today it is very difficult to understand what has happened to certain assets located in the occupied territories. Today it is difficult to understand what will happen to certain assets that are under fire."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Danilov, the list of candidates for the title of oligarch, which last year included 86 people, has now been reduced after further verification of these people. 

Commenting on the Venice Commission's critical opinion on the law on oligarchs, Danilov said that this "respectable institution" should understand that this document is "a matter of national security" for Ukraine.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On 23 September 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed the presidential draft law on oligarchs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it on 5 November 2021.
  • In July 2022, Oleksii Danilov announced that the register of oligarchs was ready and that a check according to one of the four criteria showed that 86 people could be included in it.
  • In June 2023, the Venice Commission issued its opinion on the law on oligarchs. In its opinion, the law "has the potential to be used for political purposes" and cannot be implemented in its current form.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: