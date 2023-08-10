All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 August 2023, 12:05
No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV, PHOTO: UP

Not a single name has been included in the Ukrainian register of oligarchs. 

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As of today, not a single person has been included in the register of oligarchs. The fact is that adding certain people [to the register of oligarchs – UP] is a responsible thing. They must meet the criteria set out in the law. 

But we are at war, and today it is very difficult to understand what has happened to certain assets located in the occupied territories. Today it is difficult to understand what will happen to certain assets that are under fire."

Details: According to Danilov, the list of candidates for the title of oligarch, which last year included 86 people, has now been reduced after further verification of these people. 

Commenting on the Venice Commission's critical opinion on the law on oligarchs, Danilov said that this "respectable institution" should understand that this document is "a matter of national security" for Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 23 September 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed the presidential draft law on oligarchs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it on 5 November 2021.
  • In July 2022, Oleksii Danilov announced that the register of oligarchs was ready and that a check according to one of the four criteria showed that 86 people could be included in it.
  • In June 2023, the Venice Commission issued its opinion on the law on oligarchs. In its opinion, the law "has the potential to be used for political purposes" and cannot be implemented in its current form.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: