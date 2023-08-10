All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No relevant grounds to put former Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Presidential Administration on sanction list – Danilov

Sofia Sereda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 August 2023, 12:29
No relevant grounds to put former Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Presidential Administration on sanction list – Danilov
OLEKSII DANILOV, PHOTO: UP

The Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) hasn't imposed sanctions on Andrii Portnov, former pro-Russian Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration  because it has no relevant grounds.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, NSDC Secretary, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We only work with documents. If no authority has submitted documents - it doesn't matter whether it's Portnov or some other name - we can't make up our own and follow our emotions."

Details: Meanwhile, Danilov added that it was "hard to say" why the relevant authorities had not yet provided the NSDC with the necessary documents regarding Portnov.

Background: Andrii Portnov is a former lawmaker, former Chief Judicial Officer of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych [former Russian-backed president of Ukraine], and former Deputy Head of the Administration  at the time.

Portnov ran the pro-Russian TV channel NewsOne from 27 August to 5 October 2018.

A 2020 study by Internews Ukraine's UkraineWorld project found that Portnov took active steps to discredit the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, further pro-European reforms in the country, and promote anti-Western agendas by using internet bots.

Andrii Portnov has been under US sanctions since December 2021.

Journalists say Portnov left Ukraine in June 2022 through Zakarpattia.

Earlier, Danilov explained the absence of Ukrainian sanctions against Portnov by noting, "we have so many threats other than Portnov, and many, many threats like Portnov".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: