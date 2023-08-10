Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary comments on elections during war

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the idea of holding elections in time of war raises "a lot of questions" and pointed out that elections should be conducted fairly.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The state must ensure that all citizens, without exception, can participate in the electoral process. It's hard for me to imagine how the men and women who are near Bakhmut today, who are in other parts of the front today, will vote. How can they do it physically?

And if they don't vote, then it's unfair. They are defending our country. Should they stop and go somewhere to vote or what? Who can imagine that? And what about those citizens who are now outside our country, who have temporarily left?"

Details: Danilov said that "no one will allow anyone to conduct elections in an unfair manner".

Background: According to Article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, "in case of expiration of the term of office of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine during martial law or a state of emergency, its powers shall be extended until the first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine elected after the cancellation of martial law or a state of emergency".

However, in late July, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, stated that "there is no constitutional ban on holding elections during the war".

