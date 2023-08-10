All Sections
Not the time: Danilov refuses to name oligarchs and politicians with greatest pro-Russian influence

Sofia Sereda, Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 August 2023, 13:32
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, did not want to directly name the oligarchs and politicians who had the greatest pro-Russian influence in Ukraine on the eve of the full-scale war.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "Listen, you are a journalist. You should deal with these things [name these people's surnames – UP]... I have many surnames, but it does not mean that I have to name them all. We will see a lot of different surnames after the war, a lot of different stories. But now is not the time to talk about it."

Details: Danilov says the oligarchs and politicians who spread pro-Russian narratives and influence in Ukraine "were (and to some extent, probably still are) its hostages" (in particular, due to Russian blackmail or joint business with the Russians).

Background:

  • In the fall of 2021, Danilov said that four large groups were fighting for pro-Russian influence in Ukraine on the eve of the full-scale war. One of them is a group led by Viktor Medvedchuk, father of Putin’s god-daughter.

Advertisement: