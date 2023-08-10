Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has noticed a threat to national security from representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) only after the beginning of the full-scale war because they "crossed the line" after 24 February 2022.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As for the situation with the church, remember that this is a very difficult issue. And when they [representatives of the UOC-MP – ed.] crossed the line after the [full-scale] war started when some of them actually supported this war, did not condemn this war, you know that the decisions were made on the fly, so you should not blame us for allegedly not doing anything there.

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dealt with this issue and proved with relevant documents who belongs where, who has certain relationships with whom."

Background:

On 2 December 2022, President Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine introduced sanctions against the churchmen of the UOC-MP. In addition, the NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit to the Verkhovna Rada within two months a draft law on preventing the activity in Ukraine of religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation.

