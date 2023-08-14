Ukrainian defenders kill 530 Russian occupiers and destroy 27 artillery systems in one day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIER. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to experience losses in its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukraine's defenders have killed 254,380 Russian soldiers, and destroyed 4,306 Russian tanks, 5,099 artillery systems, and 4,213 UAVs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 14 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 254,380 (+530) military personnel

4,306 (+8) tanks

8,354 (+19) armoured combat vehicles

5,099 (+27) artillery systems

714 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

479 (+2) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

313 (+0) helicopters

4,213 (+9) tactical UAVs

1,379 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,562 (+19) vehicles and tankers

766 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian helicopter on the Bakhmut front on the morning of 14 August.

