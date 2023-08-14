Ukrainian defenders kill 530 Russian occupiers and destroy 27 artillery systems in one day
Monday, 14 August 2023, 08:20
Russia continues to experience losses in its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukraine's defenders have killed 254,380 Russian soldiers, and destroyed 4,306 Russian tanks, 5,099 artillery systems, and 4,213 UAVs.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 14 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 254,380 (+530) military personnel
- 4,306 (+8) tanks
- 8,354 (+19) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,099 (+27) artillery systems
- 714 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 479 (+2) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 313 (+0) helicopters
- 4,213 (+9) tactical UAVs
- 1,379 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,562 (+19) vehicles and tankers
- 766 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Background:
- The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian helicopter on the Bakhmut front on the morning of 14 August.
