Russians fire on Kherson at night: three casualties

Three people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson overnight on 13-14 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Around 02:00, the Russian army once again attacked residential areas of the city. Two men, aged 48 and 44, were seriously injured, and an 85-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries."

Details: The head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that all the victims had been admitted to hospital.

Background:

On 14 August, a day of mourning was declared in Kherson Oblast for those killed on 13 August.

On that day, Russians killed 7 people in Kherson Oblast, including a 23-day-old child.

