Ukraine's National Security Secretary: Kremlin's goal is to turn occupied territories into all-Russian rubbish dump

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 13:59
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has emphasised that Russia has no real plans to rebuild the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "The reality is just window dressing.

The goal is to turn the temporarily occupied territories into a 'grey zone' of permanently ongoing environmental disaster, a rubbish dump for the whole of Russia, land unfit for cultivation or life.

Their inability to defeat Ukraine militarily is turning into attempts to compensate for their military failures with scorched earth tactics."

Details: Danilov says Russia has no intention of getting businesses in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine going again so that they can be incorporated into the Russian Federation's economy and energy system.

Instead, the invaders plan to bring businesses that have not yet been completely destroyed to a critical state. Some critical infrastructure facilities could be used as "technological weapons" to create maximum obstacles to the offensive actions of the defence forces.

"The only guarantee of economic and social transformation is the complete de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories," Danilov stressed.

Previously: Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that the Russian invaders are planning to dispose of waste from Russian territory by dumping it on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

