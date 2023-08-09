All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces gain ground near three villages in south

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:30
Ukraine's Armed Forces gain ground near three villages in south
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAIN

Ukrainian defence forces have achieved partial success near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

They have had partial success, and are consolidating their positions on the ground gained near Urozhaine [Donetsk Oblast, on the border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.], Pryiutne [Zaporizhia Oblast, on the border with Donetsk Oblast – ed.] and Verbove [Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.]. 

Advertisement:

[...]Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to carry out offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions on the previously achieved ground on the Bakhmut front."

Details: The General Staff reports that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske.

The General Staff states that the Russians are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, but continue to put up strong resistance, move units and troops, and actively use their reserves.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Приютне, Запорізька область, межа з Донецькою
Pryiutne, Zaporizhia Oblast, border with Donetsk Oblast
SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATE
Урожайне, Донеччина, межа з Запорізькою
Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Вербове, Запорізька область

Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Бахмут та південніші населені пункти, де наступають Сили оборони
Bakhmut and the settlements to its south where Ukrainian Defence Forces are on the offensive

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
Donetsk region
Donetsk Oblast authorities report on number of residential buildings destroyed by Russians
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false
Police and emergency services post footage of rescue operation in Pokrovsk
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: