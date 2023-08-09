All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces gain ground near three villages in south

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 09:30
Ukraine's Armed Forces gain ground near three villages in south
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAIN

Ukrainian defence forces have achieved partial success near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

They have had partial success, and are consolidating their positions on the ground gained near Urozhaine [Donetsk Oblast, on the border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.], Pryiutne [Zaporizhia Oblast, on the border with Donetsk Oblast – ed.] and Verbove [Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.]. 

[...]Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to carry out offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions on the previously achieved ground on the Bakhmut front."

Details: The General Staff reports that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske.

The General Staff states that the Russians are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, but continue to put up strong resistance, move units and troops, and actively use their reserves.

Приютне, Запорізька область, межа з Донецькою
Pryiutne, Zaporizhia Oblast, border with Donetsk Oblast
SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATE
Урожайне, Донеччина, межа з Запорізькою
Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Вербове, Запорізька область

Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Бахмут та південніші населені пункти, де наступають Сили оборони
Bakhmut and the settlements to its south where Ukrainian Defence Forces are on the offensive

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Donetsk Oblast authorities report on number of residential buildings destroyed by Russians
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false
Police and emergency services post footage of rescue operation in Pokrovsk
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: