Ukraine's Armed Forces gain ground near three villages in south

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAIN

Ukrainian defence forces have achieved partial success near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

They have had partial success, and are consolidating their positions on the ground gained near Urozhaine [Donetsk Oblast, on the border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.], Pryiutne [Zaporizhia Oblast, on the border with Donetsk Oblast – ed.] and Verbove [Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.].

[...]Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to carry out offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions on the previously achieved ground on the Bakhmut front."

Details: The General Staff reports that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske.

The General Staff states that the Russians are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment, but continue to put up strong resistance, move units and troops, and actively use their reserves.

Pryiutne, Zaporizhia Oblast, border with Donetsk Oblast SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATE

Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Bakhmut and the settlements to its south where Ukrainian Defence Forces are on the offensive

