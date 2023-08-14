All Sections
Woman and teenager injured in Buhaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, ambulance damaged

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 14 August 2023, 16:05
Woman and teenager injured in Buhaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, ambulance damaged
Buhaivka (red triangle) on Google Maps

On 14 August, Russian invaders fired at the frontline village of Buhaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which two people were injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian invaders continue to bombard the frontline and border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Today, during the attack on the village of Buhaivka in the Chuhuiv district, a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman were injured. They were hospitalised and are receiving the necessary help from doctors.

During the attack, several fragments damaged an ambulance. Fortunately, the medical team was not injured."

