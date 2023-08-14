Woman and teenager injured in Buhaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, ambulance damaged

On 14 August, Russian invaders fired at the frontline village of Buhaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which two people were injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian invaders continue to bombard the frontline and border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Today, during the attack on the village of Buhaivka in the Chuhuiv district, a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman were injured. They were hospitalised and are receiving the necessary help from doctors.

During the attack, several fragments damaged an ambulance. Fortunately, the medical team was not injured."

