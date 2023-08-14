Israel promises to keep health insurance for Ukrainian refugees

Eli Cohen, Israeli Foreign Minister, has promised that his country will not abolish health insurance for the Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, on Twitter

Quote: "I spoke with Eli Cohen. He assured me that health insurance for Ukrainians in Israel will remain in place; the problem will be resolved soon."

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister thanked his Israeli counterpart.

I spoke with @EliCoh1. He assured me that health insurance for Ukrainians in Israel will remain in place; the problem will be resolved soon. I thank my Israeli counterpart, who is personally taking care of this. We also discussed a broader bilateral agenda. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 14, 2023

Background:

The Israeli government recently decided to abolish health insurance for refugees from Ukraine.

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, urged Jerusalem to renounce this step.

