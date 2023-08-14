Ukrainian General Staff talks about counteroffensive on two fronts and activity of Russians in evening report

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions on the ground gained and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 August

Details: It is reported that in total, the Russians launched 12 missiles and 67 air strikes, launched more than 40 using multiple-launch rocket system attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, these Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, both dead and injured. Residential buildings, a shopping centre, a student dormitory, kindergartens, schools and other civil infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

Advertisement:

The possibility of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

A total of 11 combat clashes took place over the past day.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Stepne (Sumy Oblast). They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Ivanivka, Zahryzove (Kharkiv Oblast), and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). The Russians carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 25 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Vasiukivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 25 settlements were damaged by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Avdiivka. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian troops’ offensive near Marinka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements were damaged by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Olhivka (Kherson Oblast). More than 20 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire.

General Staff also said that the Moscow regime continues the illegal integration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its social and political space. For example, in the village of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, in order to change the leadership in local self-government bodies, the occupiers demand that representatives of administrations and village councils resign from their positions at their own will. The Russians plan to create so-called "municipalities", which will be headed by local collaborators based on the results of pseudo-elections in the captured territories on the only voting day in Russia, 10 September.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a command post, launched seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



