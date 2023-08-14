All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After efforts on military enlistment offices, Zelenskyy turns to military physician boards

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 21:34
After efforts on military enlistment offices, Zelenskyy turns to military physician boards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that a lot of problems arise due to the poor quality of the work of the military medical commissions, so an appropriate decision will be made.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address 

Quote: "There are a lot of problems due to the poor quality work of the military physician boards. We will prepare a solution."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify what solutions are being considered. 

The president also spoke about his trip to Donetsk Oblast. He noted that, during the visit there, he conducted detailed and frank conversations about the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army, about supplies to the troops, about the capabilities of the commanders.

Quote: "I had the honour to award the best [soldiers - ed.], to thank everyone, each brigade, for their courage, bravery, results for the sake of Ukraine. Together with General Bohomolov, the commander of the Soledar operational-tactical group, we talked with the commanders of brigades and battalions, those who are in battles, about their frontline needs. "

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: