After efforts on military enlistment offices, Zelenskyy turns to military physician boards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that a lot of problems arise due to the poor quality of the work of the military medical commissions, so an appropriate decision will be made.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "There are a lot of problems due to the poor quality work of the military physician boards. We will prepare a solution."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify what solutions are being considered.

The president also spoke about his trip to Donetsk Oblast. He noted that, during the visit there, he conducted detailed and frank conversations about the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army, about supplies to the troops, about the capabilities of the commanders.

Quote: "I had the honour to award the best [soldiers - ed.], to thank everyone, each brigade, for their courage, bravery, results for the sake of Ukraine. Together with General Bohomolov, the commander of the Soledar operational-tactical group, we talked with the commanders of brigades and battalions, those who are in battles, about their frontline needs. "

Background:

On 11 August, at a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, Zelenskyy decided to dismiss all regional military enlistment officers.

On Monday 14 August, Zelenskyy visited the Ukrainian military in Donetsk Oblast. The President discussed the needs and problems of the soldiers.

