Ukrainian forces kill 99 Russian soldiers on southern Tavriia front

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 00:18
Ukrainian forces kill 99 Russian soldiers on southern Tavriia front
Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces have killed 99 Russian soldiers and injured 190 on the Tavriia front in southern Ukraine over the course of the past day.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "Our army’s artillery units have carried out 1,620 firing missions over the course of the past day.

Also over the past day, enemy forces lost a total of 301 soldiers (99 were killed, 190 injured, and 12 captured)."

Details: Ukrainian forces also destroyed 34 pieces of Russian military equipment on 14 August.

This includes five tanks, eight armoured personnel carriers, five artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defence system, two UAVs, eight vehicles and three pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed three Russian ammunition storage points.

