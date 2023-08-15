All Sections
Ukraine ready to boycott Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus take part in competition – Ukrainian Prime Minister

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 02:54
DENYS SHMYHAL. PHOTO: CABINET OF MINISTERS OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said Ukraine is ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russia and Belarus are allowed to take part in the competition.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine is determined. A powerful international coalition for fair sport, including 35 states, has been formed.

We are ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris together if the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition.

We expect the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the right decision and resolutely suspend the aggressor from the Olympics."

Details: Shmyhal said Russia has killed 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroyed or damaged 343 sports facilities during the full-scale war.

Advertisement: