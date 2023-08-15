All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine ready to boycott Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus take part in competition – Ukrainian Prime Minister

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 02:54
Ukraine ready to boycott Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus take part in competition – Ukrainian Prime Minister
DENYS SHMYHAL. PHOTO: CABINET OF MINISTERS OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said Ukraine is ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russia and Belarus are allowed to take part in the competition.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine is determined. A powerful international coalition for fair sport, including 35 states, has been formed.

We are ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris together if the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition.

We expect the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the right decision and resolutely suspend the aggressor from the Olympics."

Details: Shmyhal said Russia has killed 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroyed or damaged 343 sports facilities during the full-scale war.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: