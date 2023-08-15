Russians hit industrial facility in Dnipro, fire breaks out, 2 injured
The Russians have hit an industrial facility in the city of Dnipro, a fire has broken out, and one person has been injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian terrorists committed another crime.
At 04:20, one of the industrial facilities in Dnipro was hit. A fire broke out."
Details: Lysak said that, as per the available information, one person had been injured.
Update: Lysak reported that two people had been injured as a result of the attack on the facility.
A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries and will be treated at home. A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital. He is in a moderate condition.
The fire covered more than 800 square metres in total and has been contained.
Background: Explosions were heard in Dnipro overnight while an air-raid warning was in force due to a missile threat.
