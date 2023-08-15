Russians hit industrial facility in Dnipro, fire breaks out, 2 injured

CLOUD OF SMOKE AFTER AN EXPLOSION. STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY

The Russians have hit an industrial facility in the city of Dnipro, a fire has broken out, and one person has been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists committed another crime.

At 04:20, one of the industrial facilities in Dnipro was hit. A fire broke out."

Details: Lysak said that, as per the available information, one person had been injured.

Update: Lysak reported that two people had been injured as a result of the attack on the facility.

A 59-year-old woman received minor injuries and will be treated at home. A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital. He is in a moderate condition.

The fire covered more than 800 square metres in total and has been contained.

Background: Explosions were heard in Dnipro overnight while an air-raid warning was in force due to a missile threat.

