Lviv authority on aftermath of Russian attack in Lviv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 07:14
DAMAGED HOUSE IN THE VILLAGE OF STAVCHANY. PHOTO: KOZYTSKYI

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has noted that in addition to Lviv, houses have been damaged in the villages of Stavchany and Sukhovolia.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Missile debris has fallen on apartment blocks on Patona and Kakhovska streets in Lviv. There was a fire. There is destruction. People have been evacuated.

There are victims. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary medical assistance. We have not received any information about fatalities as of now."

Details: Kozytskyi also reported that small fires had been recorded in other parts of Lviv and they had been extinguished.

The ceiling collapsed due to falling missile debris in one of Lviv’s hypermarkets.

Vehicles were also damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

In addition, 10 houses were damaged in Stavchany, and there are people who suffered minor injuries.

Damaged houses were also recorded in Sukhovolia.

